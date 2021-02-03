Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading 19.6% Higher

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) traded up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $1.71. 8,539,538 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 562% from the average session volume of 1,290,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.
