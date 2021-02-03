Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.51

Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 3882765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Conversion Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

About Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Conversion Labs, Inc operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.