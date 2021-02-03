Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 17.4% Higher

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) traded up 17.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.51 and last traded at $103.41. 2,803,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,135,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,390,000 after buying an additional 439,419 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,868,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 626.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after buying an additional 157,140 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 151,533 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

