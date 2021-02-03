Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Shares Up 20.8%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) shot up 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 4,941,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 745% from the average session volume of 584,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FURY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Beacon Securities upgraded Fury Gold Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FURY. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

