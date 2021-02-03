Head-To-Head Contrast: Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) vs. Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Q2 alerts:

This table compares Q2 and Kingsoft Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $315.48 million 23.40 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -311.41 Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 21.10 -$159.61 million N/A N/A

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -30.34% -4.99% -2.20% Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q2 and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 5 12 0 2.71 Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00

Q2 presently has a consensus price target of $106.29, indicating a potential downside of 22.42%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 33.80%. Given Q2’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Q2 is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Q2 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution. It also provides Q2 Business Solutions, a digital banking solutions to commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; and Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.