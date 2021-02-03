1,487 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,835 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $150.64 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

