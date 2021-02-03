Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after acquiring an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 806.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR opened at $148.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $7,853,423. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

