Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Workday by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Workday by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $257.76 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $259.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

