First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,034 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

