First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 120 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPX. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $129.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

