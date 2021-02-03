593 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. FBN Securities raised their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.17.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total transaction of $524,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $387.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $404.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.84.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

