Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,545 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

