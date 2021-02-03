FY2020 EPS Estimates for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Increased by Analyst

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.39). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FUBO. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

