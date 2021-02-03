Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,769 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $869,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.