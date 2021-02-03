Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTP opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.95. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a negative net margin of 403.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iszo Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 2.1% in the third quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 3,892,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

