TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
TowneBank stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 60.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
