TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 60.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.