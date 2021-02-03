TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 67.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,072,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 431,474 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

