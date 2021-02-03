US Capital Advisors Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

NYSE OKE opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

