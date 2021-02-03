US Capital Advisors Lowers TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) to Hold

US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC PipeLines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

TCP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. TC PipeLines has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TC PipeLines by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TC PipeLines by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

