Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $842,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,854,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after buying an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after buying an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,172.0% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 222,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

