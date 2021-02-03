Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 67,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 49,814 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

