Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 778 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64.

PTCT stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

