PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill Sells 541 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 275 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $17,063.75.

On Friday, January 8th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 288 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $17,962.56.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,459,000 after buying an additional 73,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 376,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

