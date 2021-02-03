Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RLGY. Barclays assumed coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Realogy stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,277,000 after buying an additional 60,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 217,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 713,245 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.