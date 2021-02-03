Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,142 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

