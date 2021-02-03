Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after buying an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in CME Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after buying an additional 260,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after buying an additional 91,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $192.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

