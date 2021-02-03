Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,297 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $317.60.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

