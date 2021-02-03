Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $506.65 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $522.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.13. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,477 shares of company stock worth $19,649,190 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

