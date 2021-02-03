Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $40.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $40,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.09 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRQ shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.