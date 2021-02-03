Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,843 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ON Semiconductor worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

