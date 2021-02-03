Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

