Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.