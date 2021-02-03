BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $960.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.69 million. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.