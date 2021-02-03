Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $1,840,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,468,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Stuart Miller sold 21,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,590,259.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,969.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,390. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.29.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.