Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,416 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $36,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

