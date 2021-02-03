Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $39,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Diageo by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $166.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

