Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $43,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.19.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.
