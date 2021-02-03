Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $43,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.