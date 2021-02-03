Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 80,334 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $62,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lazard by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

