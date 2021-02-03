WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

WETF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.15 million, a P/E ratio of -51.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

