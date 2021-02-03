Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cheniere Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

LNG stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

