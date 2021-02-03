Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

Shares of EGO opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,002,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

