Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

