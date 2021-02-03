Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.58

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

