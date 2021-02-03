1,049 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.