Société Générale Société anonyme Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

