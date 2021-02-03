Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CDW Call Options (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 459 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.04. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.