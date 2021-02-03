Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Short Interest Down 14.3% in January

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last three months. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 3.07. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

