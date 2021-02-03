Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 57,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $312.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.