Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 184197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11.

Eve & Co Incorporated (EVE.V) (CVE:EVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eve & Co Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eve & Co Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Natural MedCo Ltd., produces and sells dried cannabis, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds in Canada. It offers cannabis for women under the EVE brand. The company is headquartered in Strathroy, Canada.

