Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.16

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 1293771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get Cameco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,367,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cameco by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in Cameco by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 654,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.