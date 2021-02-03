SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.32

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 65501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

STKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

